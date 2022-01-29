Community blood drives slated for Kingman

KINGMAN – A community blood drive will be held at Kingman Regional Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. 4th St.

“All eligible donors, especially those with the most transfused blood type O, which is currently at less than half of the desired four-day supply, are critically needed to make an appointment now to give in the days and weeks ahead,” Vitalant blood services wrote in a news release.

You must be age 16 or older to donate.

Vitalant wrote in a news release that a national blood shortage is further stressing the nation’s health-care system. Vitalant also wrote that it is experiencing an “historic” two-year low blood supply.

“The fast spreading omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 complication forcing additional community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors,” Vitalant wrote.

Blood drives will also be held from from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 in the Turquoise Room at the Mohave County Public Works Department, 3715 Sunshine Drive; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Kingman City Council chambers, 401 N. 4th St.