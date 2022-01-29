Kingman interchange on ADOT’s list

FLAGSTAFF – Expect additional highway improvements in northern Arizona this year as the Arizona Department of Transportation prepares to kick off projects along northern Arizona highways, including administering a traffic interchange at I-40 and Rancho Santa Fe Parkway in Kingman, the agency wrote in a news release.

Later this year, ADOT will administer a long-awaited local project to build a traffic interchange at I-40 and Rancho Santa Fe Parkway in Kingman.

“The interchange will provide local access, accommodate current and future growth in east Kingman and alleviate congestion at the Andy Devine Avenue exit,” ADOT wrote.



Among the most significant projects, according to ADOT, is the widening of U.S. 93 just north of Wickenburg. The project will widen U.S. 93 to a four-lane divided highway between Tegner Street and Wickenburg Ranch Way. The project is anticipated to be advertised this spring with construction anticipated to start before the end of the year.

“This continues ADOT’s decades-long effort to convert the entire stretch of U.S. 93 from Wickenburg to the Nevada state line to a divided highway, improving safety,” ADOT wrote in the release.

Starting this year, ADOT will also seek to improve safety along State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon by combining three projects into one in order to better coordinate traffic impacts. The projects include rock fall mitigation, erosion control and rehabilitating the Pumphouse Wash Bridge.

“Drivers can expect restrictions and closures over the life of the project. ADOT will keep stakeholders informed of upcoming restrictions as we work to improve SR 89A,” the release continued.

ADOT also announced that in the spring, it will start a bridge improvement project on the Interstate 40 A-1 Mountain interchange in Flagstaff.

“Crews will replace the bridge thereby extending the life of the interchange for the local community,” ADOT wrote. “A 40-day closure of A-1 Mountain Road over I-40 is scheduled for later this year as part of the project. ADOT will maintain access to the north of I-40 through detours and send notification in advance along with detour route information.”

Southbound I-17 south of Flagstaff will receive new pavement this year, “undoing years of damage from winter weather,” according to the state Department of Transportation. The project to replace pavement will stretch from Flagstaff south to milepost 312 at the Coconino County line. This same section of highway in the northbound direction was repaved a few years ago.

Also, crews will return to complete a number of projects that started last year. Those include the replacement of I-40 bridges over Business 40 in west Flagstaff, the paving of 10 miles on I-40 between I-17 and Walnut Canyon Road in east Flagstaff, the paving of 11 miles of U.S. 60 and SR 260 in Show Low and the replacement of I-40 bridges at Pineveta Draw near Ash Fork.