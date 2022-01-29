OFFERS
Mohave County Search and Rescue donations and members sought

Members of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue units pose with Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster during an event held at the MCSO office in Kingman. Also pictured is SAR Coordinator Sergeant L. Tarkowski, left, SAR member Anna Anderson with her SAR K-9, Lilly, and SAR Coordinator Detective M. Rogers. (Photo courtesy of MCSO)

Butch Meriwether, For the Miner
Originally Published: January 29, 2022 4:13 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, January 29, 2022 5:07 PM

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue units have a continuing need for donations for their ongoing and future rescue efforts, various missions and training.

MCSO SAR units are 501c(3) nonprofit organizations that operate solely on donations. They do not receive any formal funding from the state, sheriff or Mohave County government. All of the donations to SAR are tax deductible, and used exclusively for purchasing unit equipment and furthering the training of its members.

There are four units with a total of about 140 volunteer members located in Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and the Arizona Strip. The SAR mission is to assist the sheriff in serving the community by carrying out search and rescue missions and other duties as requested by the sheriff.

Last year, SAR members participated in 121 missions, including searches and rescues, vehicles searches, aircraft searches, water searches, a body recovery and 69 training exercises. They also engaged in various community events and assisted other agencies in the tristate area.

SAR, throughout the county, is recruiting volunteers for the various units. Members are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to be available to respond to a variety of missions – such as locating those who are lost, rescuing those who may have become injured, technical rescues and recoveries, evidentiary searches and community outreach programs.

All volunteers pay for their individualized-personal equipment and their 4x4 vehicles.

Each new member has a set of required training that must be completed within the first year during a probationary period. Additional training opportunities are available throughout the year, including the art of tracking, search tactics, land navigation, technical rope rescues, swift water rescues, wilderness survival and helicopter operations.

Those interested in making donations to an MCSO SAR or who would like information about becoming a member of a particular elite unit can do so by contacting the MCSO SAR Office at 928-753-0753 ext. 4221, or download an application to apply by visiting the SAR website at http://www.mohavesearch.com.

