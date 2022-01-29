OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Now 75, Phoenix Diocese Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted submits retirement request

Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted, who has overseen the Phoenix Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church since 2003, submitted a request to retire to Pope Francis upon reaching his 75th birthday, the age limit for bishops, church officials said Friday, Jan. 28. (Photo by Jeon Han/Korean Culture and Information Service, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3tk7djE)

Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted, who has overseen the Phoenix Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church since 2003, submitted a request to retire to Pope Francis upon reaching his 75th birthday, the age limit for bishops, church officials said Friday, Jan. 28. (Photo by Jeon Han/Korean Culture and Information Service, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3tk7djE)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 29, 2022 4:33 p.m.

PHOENIX - Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted, who has overseen the Phoenix Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church since 2003, submitted a request to retire to Pope Francis upon reaching his 75th birthday, the age limit for bishops, church officials said Friday.

The pope did not immediately act on the request that Olmsted submitted Jan. 21, his birthday, diocese spokesperson Katie Burke said.

“The pope may accept Bishop’s resignation at his leisure, and the Diocese of Phoenix will be in a time of prayer and anticipation while we wait the appointment of our next bishop. Bishop Olmsted will remain bishop of the diocese until Pope Francis accepts his resignation," the diocese's office said in a statement. “The next bishop may or may not be appointed at the same time."

Olmsted is the fourth person to serve as the bishop of the diocese, which Pope Paul VI established in 1969.

“Bishop Olmsted has been just a wonderful shepherd to our diocese, particularly in the ways of serving the less fortunate,” Steve Zabilski, a lifelong Catholic and CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix, told KJZZ-FM.

In the mid-2000s, Olmsted spoke out about sexual abuse in the Catholic Church and started biannual Masses dedicated to survivors, the Arizona Republic reported.

“This is a horrible scandal within the church, but also within the whole society. ... We have a very deep obligation as the church to reach out to these people whether they’ve been abused by someone in the church or somebody else in society,” Olmsted said.

Olmstead in 2012 publicly released a list of clergymen in the diocese who had committed sexual abuse.

In 2008, Olmstead spoke in favor of a proposed state constitutional amendment to prohibit same-sex marriage. Voters approved the measure but a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2015 legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states.

While bishop, Olmstead handled a controversy involving the excommunication of Sister Mary McBride after an abortion was performed at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix in 2009.

The case involved a seriously ill mother of four, suffering from pulmonary hypertension and 11 weeks pregnant. The pregnancy put additional stress on her heart, and hospital officials and doctors believed she was near death.

Olmsted decided to remove the Catholic status of St. Joseph’s after it permitted the abortion.

“It was a painful time,” Mike Phelan, the diocese's director of marriage and family life, told the Republic. “These decisions were not lightly made. They were after a long series of dialogues. ... Then bishop decided to remove the Catholic status of the hospital.”

A Kansas native who grew up on a farm, Olmsted was ordained as a priest in 1973. He served as the bishop of the Diocese of Wichita from 2001-2003.

Parts of Arizona are included in the Tucson and Gallup, New Mexico, dioceses.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State