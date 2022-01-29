Obituary | George Richard Fay, Jr .

George Richard Fay, Jr. passed away on the evening of Jan. 5, 2022. He was 69 years old. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen A. Fay; his sister, Pamela Fay; and his sister-in-law, Dr. Carol J. Newmyer. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Kingman Church of the Nazarene located at 4715 N. Stockton Hill Road. The service will start at 11 a.m. and a lunch will be held at the church immediately following the service.

George was the son of George A. Fay and Miriam Fay, who are now both deceased. He was born in Haddonfield, New Jersey and was raised there until he left for college. He graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1975. He worked in numerous states across the country and had a very successful career in engineering and finally in Information Technology. He retired in 2017. He was a sports car enthusiast and enjoyed designing and building computer systems for his cars. George also became very active with his church, First Church of Christ, Scientist in Lake Havasu City. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Alliance Defending Freedom, 15100 N .90th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260-9898.