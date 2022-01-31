Kingman man accused of manslaughter after collision Saturday, Jan. 29

KINGMAN – Brandon Lewis St. Ours, 37, of Kingman, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Jan. 29 after allegedly striking his girlfriend, who was later declared deceased, with his vehicle in the area of E. College Avenue and N. Casey Lane.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at 7:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies and medical personnel with the Northern Arizona Fire District responded to the area for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene after the collision and a female victim was found on scene, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office wrote that the female had no pulse and was not breathing. Life-saving measures were attempted on scene and continued during transport to the hospital. The female was declared deceased upon arrival to the hospital.

MCSO detectives responded and concluded that the female had gotten into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, identified as St. Ours, at a residence in the 4700 block of N. Casey Lane. The two were asked to leave the residence by a third party because they were arguing.

According to MCSO, both subjects left the residence but the female refused to get in St. Ours’ vehicle, instead walking from the scene. St. Ours began driving around looking for the female, with MCSO writing that he ultimately struck her with the vehicle a short distance from the residence.

St. Ours is alleged to have fled the scene, parking his vehicle at another location in an “obvious attempt to conceal it,” law enforcement wrote.

St. Ours was located and questioned. After the investigation, he was transported to the Mohave County jail, and booked on suspicion of manslaughter by domestic violence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The female’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The investigation continues.