Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Jan. 31
Man accused of fatal shooting at a Laughlin storage facility

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 31, 2022 9:50 a.m.

LAUGHLIN, Nev. - A Laughlin man is facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting at storage facility in the city, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Metro Police said 35-year-old Manuell Rogers was booked into the Clark County jail on suspicion of an open count of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Police said officers found a man and two juveniles shot at the storage facility about 7:45 p.m. Friday.

The man died and his name wasn’t immediately released.

The two juveniles were airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said Rogers allegedly shot the man in the storage facility’s parking lot for an unknown reason and was later arrested.

It was unclear Sunday if Rogers has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf about the case.

