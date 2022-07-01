OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ducey signs bill directing $335M to build border fence

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, pictured here, has signed legislation that directs $335 million in state cash to construct virtual or physical fencing along the Mexican border. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, pictured here, has signed legislation that directs $335 million in state cash to construct virtual or physical fencing along the Mexican border. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 1, 2022 8:09 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Thursday that directs $335 million in state cash to construct virtual or physical fencing along the border with Mexico, part of a $564 million border security funding package that is the most ever spent by the state.

The fencing legislation does not say where, when or how the barriers and technology will be installed, and the governor's office said no planning document was available. Most of the border is on federal land, limiting the ability of the state to do anything to finish the few sections that do not have existing fencing.

Ducey, who co-chairs the Republican Governors Association, and other GOP politicians have tapped into border security as a potent political foil in an election year. A signing letter was packed with criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden.

“Arizona will not sit idly by as the Biden administration fails to do its job and safeguard our state and nation from the clear and present danger of an unsecure border,” Ducey's letter said.

In addition to the $335 million fencing appropriation, the state budget's border funding contains $209 million in funding for border-related enforcement. That includes a new jail in Cochise County and payments for local prosecutors and transportation. It also has $45 million for emergency operations and “fusion” centers and $54 million in cash for local sheriff's offices.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State