Kingman man dies in collision in Bullhead City
Originally Published: July 1, 2022 10:12 a.m.
BULLHEAD CITY – A Kingman man died when his motorcycle was struck by a car at Highway 68 and Landon Drive in Bullhead City on Wednesday, June 29.
City police said Bryan John Sawyer, 46, of Kingman, was transported to the hospital after the 4:35 p.m. crash, and was later pronounced deceased.
Police said the accident occurred when an 88-year-old male driving a Dodge Challenger made a U-turn and failed to see the oncoming motorcycle that was traveling west on Highway 68.
Bullhead City Police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating.
