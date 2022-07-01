Kingman man dies in collision in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY – A Kingman man died when his motorcycle was struck by a car at Highway 68 and Landon Drive in Bullhead City on Wednesday, June 29.

City police said Bryan John Sawyer, 46, of Kingman, was transported to the hospital after the 4:35 p.m. crash, and was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the accident occurred when an 88-year-old male driving a Dodge Challenger made a U-turn and failed to see the oncoming motorcycle that was traveling west on Highway 68.

Bullhead City Police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating.