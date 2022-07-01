Kingman shooting suspect caught, third victim located

KINGMAN – Kingman police have arrested the suspect believed to have shot and wounded three persons in Kingman on Wednesday, June 29.

According to a Kingman Police Department news release, officers arrested Harley James Vandeman, 23, of Kingman, in the 2500 block of Karen Avenue on Thursday, June 30 at about 4 p.m.

Vandeman was contacted and a short foot pursuit ensued, according to a KPD press release. Units from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted in the capture.



Vandeman was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault/serious physical injury and one count of misconduct Involving a weapon/prohibited possessor.



Vandeman also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest, a felony and two misdemeanors. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are being reviewed by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.

The outstanding victim, Courtney See, 21, of Kingman, was located at a residence in the area and it was confirmed she had a gunshot wound from the original incident. She was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Wednesday, June 29, KPD responded to a 9-1-1 report of multiple people with gunshot wounds at a residence in the 700 block of South Sixth Street.



One victim, a 57-year-old male from Lake Havasu City, was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle with gunshot wounds and is listed in stable condition.



Officers entered the residence and found a second victim, a 48-year-old male from Kingman, with gunshot wounds. The second victim was flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas and is in extremely critical condition.



See was the third victim. Investigators have determined that a confrontation occurred between the two male victims, Vandeman and his girlfriend, See.

Vandeman allegedly began indiscriminately firing a handgun striking the three victims. Vandeman fled the scene with See.

