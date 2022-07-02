The City of Kingman issued eight business licenses the week ending July 1
Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending July 1:
– Ambient Edle LLC Dba Plumbing by Jake: Golden Valley, HVAC, replace 1 ton mini split
– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 2159 E. Mcvicar Ave., Kingman; replace septic line from cleanout to tank
– Nortion, Cheryl and Moody, Sherri: Kingman; demo of manufactured home
– Wheaton Building LLC: 5103 E. Powell Lake Road, Topock; 400 amp panel replacement
– Baystar Electric: Topock; electrical- 200 amp replacement
– Havasu Solar Electric: 1130 E. Jagerson Ave., Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amp
– Sunwest Enterprises Inc: Kingman; space 5 16’ x 60’ 2022 schult manufactured home w/ electric
– Gonzales, Abel: Dolan Springs; 200 amp panel upgrade
– Kletschka Electric LLC: Kingman; move electric service for future pool
– Aerie Electric: 1979 E Folzman Drive, Lake Havasu City; panel replacement 100 amp
– Albert Johnson Construction: 11158 S. Alvis Road; Yuca; gas line-propane tank
– Albert Johnson Construction: Kingman; gas line-propane
– Albert Johnson Construction: Kingman; gas line-propane
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3155 Lake Drive Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– Shoreline Plumbing & Service: Lake Havasu City;gas meter relocate
– Shoreline Plumbing & Service: 3030 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu Cityl gas meter relocate
The City of Kingman issued these business license the week ending July 1:
– Scoops on 66: 207 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; food services
– Mudd on 66: 217 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; food services
– The Henhouse: 704 Beale St., Kingman; gift shop
– ABM Enterprise LLC: 3930 Stockton Hill Road, Suite F, Kingman; retail trade
– Hilt Ventures LLC: 3291 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; online services
– RJ Holdings: 1210 Beale St., Kingman; tire dealers
– Grooming by Allison: 1807 Johnson Ave. # B, Kingman; animal services
– Wallace Publishing LLC: 4744 N. Powell Ave., Kingman; publication
