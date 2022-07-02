OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 02
The City of Kingman issued eight business licenses the week ending July 1

The City of Kingman issued eight business licenses the week ending July 1. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 2, 2022 2:21 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, July 2, 2022 2:50 PM

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending July 1:

– Ambient Edle LLC Dba Plumbing by Jake: Golden Valley, HVAC, replace 1 ton mini split

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 2159 E. Mcvicar Ave., Kingman; replace septic line from cleanout to tank

– Nortion, Cheryl and Moody, Sherri: Kingman; demo of manufactured home

– Wheaton Building LLC: 5103 E. Powell Lake Road, Topock; 400 amp panel replacement

– Baystar Electric: Topock; electrical- 200 amp replacement

– Havasu Solar Electric: 1130 E. Jagerson Ave., Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amp

– Sunwest Enterprises Inc: Kingman; space 5 16’ x 60’ 2022 schult manufactured home w/ electric

– Gonzales, Abel: Dolan Springs; 200 amp panel upgrade

– Kletschka Electric LLC: Kingman; move electric service for future pool

– Aerie Electric: 1979 E Folzman Drive, Lake Havasu City; panel replacement 100 amp

– Albert Johnson Construction: 11158 S. Alvis Road; Yuca; gas line-propane tank

– Albert Johnson Construction: Kingman; gas line-propane

– Albert Johnson Construction: Kingman; gas line-propane

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3155 Lake Drive Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing & Service: Lake Havasu City;gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing & Service: 3030 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu Cityl gas meter relocate

The City of Kingman issued these business license the week ending July 1:

– Scoops on 66: 207 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; food services

– Mudd on 66: 217 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; food services

– The Henhouse: 704 Beale St., Kingman; gift shop

– ABM Enterprise LLC: 3930 Stockton Hill Road, Suite F, Kingman; retail trade

– Hilt Ventures LLC: 3291 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; online services

– RJ Holdings: 1210 Beale St., Kingman; tire dealers

– Grooming by Allison: 1807 Johnson Ave. # B, Kingman; animal services

– Wallace Publishing LLC: 4744 N. Powell Ave., Kingman; publication

