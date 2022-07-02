OFFERS
Government offices closed in observance of Independence Day

Mohave County and Kingman government offices will be closed on Monday, July 4 for the Independence Day holiday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 2, 2022 1:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman and Mohave County government offices will be closed Monday, July 4.

There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Monday, according to a City of Kingman press release. Monday and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late.

KART services will also not be available Monday, July 4, but routes will resume with regular hours on Tuesday, July 5.

City aquatics facilities will be open 1-5 p.m. on Monday.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors, who usually meet on the first Monday of each month, have rescheduled their meeting for Tuesday, July 5 at 9:30 a.m. in the county administration building at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.

