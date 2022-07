The City of Kingman issued 21 building permits in the week ending Thursday, June 30

Officials in the City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Thursday, June 30:

– SAC Wireless LLC: 212 Jackson St., Kingman; comm tower; $1,122.20

– Interstate Steel: 4140 Ranchita Court, Kingman; carport-detached; $252.86

– Titan Solar: 3581 Heather Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– SunUp America LLC: 881 Potter Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– STEHLY DAVID JT 50: 325 Astor Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 2207 Producers Mine Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Streamline Solar: 3550 Hodges Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 1107 Western Court, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 2716 Lillie Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 2027 Pacific Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 2513 Emerson Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 4369 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 4370 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 2221 Southern Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– SunUp America LLC: 3334 N. Clark St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 410 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 4039 Mustang Springs Circle, Kingman; electric; $128

– Arizona Energy Pros Inc: 2661 Diamondback Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Ahrns Contracting LLC: 3560 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $8,050.77

– Ahrns Contracting LLC: 3535 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $8,050.77

– AZ Residential Outfitters LLC: 2436 Emerson Ave., Kingman; remodel; $1,212.34