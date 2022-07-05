OFFERS
Conservative Republican Club to host candidates on July 11

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City) will be one of the guest speakers at the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman meeting on Monday, July 11. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 5, 2022 4:59 p.m.

KINGMAN - The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host their final meeting before the Aug. 2 primary on Monday, July 11.

The meeting is at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4536 Patsy Drive, just off Route 66 near Kingman Airport.

Speakers include Congressman Paul Gosar, gubernatorial candidate Karrin Robson, Secretary of State candidate Shawna Bolick and State Rep. Leo Biasiucci of LD 30.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., and the meeting begins just before noon. Meetings are open to the public, guests are welcome, and no reservations are necessary. Entry costs $3.

For more information, feel free to contact President Dr. Schiff at crck@reagan.com or call 928-530-3637. For information about the Eagles visit https://bit.ly/3AzSDrZ

