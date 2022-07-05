Fast and Furriest Car Shows slated for Saturday, July 9

KINGMAN – The Fast and the Furriest Car Show fundraiser to benefit the Feral Cat Warriors of Kingman will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Antares Point Visitor Center and Gift Shop at 9855 Route 66 near Kingman.

The Feral Cat Warriors are a nonprofit organization that provides care and finds homes for unwanted and homeless cats and kittens in Mohave County.

Several awards will be given out including Best of Show, Best Paint, Most unique, Best Bike, Best Classic and FCW Choice.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing. The registration fee is $15. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 cars registered online at https://carshowpro.com/event/1016.

For vendor information contact Charles at c.black@feralcatwarriors.org.