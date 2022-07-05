Havasu water rescues reported

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County Sheriff's deputies responded to several boating incidents on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River over the July 4 weekend.

The three-day holiday weekend saw a heavy increase in boating traffic, and the sheriff's department had deputies stations along the Colorado River from Davis Dam to Parker Dam.

Several MCSO Rescue Divers and River Medical paramedics were also deployed on patrol vessels throughout the waterways as a precautionary measure, MCSO wrote in a news release.

During the weekend, waterway deputies and paramedics responded to two non-injury boat crashes, two injury boat crashes, four medical assists and five waterway search and rescues calls. These incidents included one boat fire, one near drowning, and a subject with a broken leg.

The near drowning involved a person who jumped from a floating boat, which drifted away. The victim began to struggle and ingested water, but was quickly pulled back onto the boat. The victim was treated at a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Deputies performed several water rescues throughout the weekend. On several occasions, people jumped from their unanchored watercraft, and the boat began to blow away. Deputies were able to throw lifesaving devices to these subjects and get them onto their patrol boat as they began to struggle.

On Monday, deputies responded to a report of passenger who had fallen off a personal watercraft and hadn’t been located.

The operator told deputies his passenger had fallen off the watercraft but he did not know when or where. Several agencies responded, including a helicopter from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and fire boats from the Lake Havasu City and San Bernardino County fire department, along with several patrol watercraft.

It was later determined that the passenger, who was wearing a life jacket, had fallen off in the middle of the lake and was swimming for approximately 30 minutes before being picked up by a passing boat. The passenger was taken to shore uninjured. The operator of the personal watercraft was arrested for operating under the influence, according to the sheriff's department.

Overall, deputies contacted 348 boaters, issued 59 boating citations, made 15 arrests for reckless operation of a watercraft, and arrested two subjects for operating under the influence.