OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Havasu water rescues reported

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office patrol boats checked 348 boaters, issued 59 citations and made 17 arrests over the July 4 holiday weekend. (MCSO file photo)

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office patrol boats checked 348 boaters, issued 59 citations and made 17 arrests over the July 4 holiday weekend. (MCSO file photo)

Originally Published: July 5, 2022 4:58 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County Sheriff's deputies responded to several boating incidents on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River over the July 4 weekend.

The three-day holiday weekend saw a heavy increase in boating traffic, and the sheriff's department had deputies stations along the Colorado River from Davis Dam to Parker Dam.

Several MCSO Rescue Divers and River Medical paramedics were also deployed on patrol vessels throughout the waterways as a precautionary measure, MCSO wrote in a news release.

During the weekend, waterway deputies and paramedics responded to two non-injury boat crashes, two injury boat crashes, four medical assists and five waterway search and rescues calls. These incidents included one boat fire, one near drowning, and a subject with a broken leg.

The near drowning involved a person who jumped from a floating boat, which drifted away. The victim began to struggle and ingested water, but was quickly pulled back onto the boat. The victim was treated at a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Deputies performed several water rescues throughout the weekend. On several occasions, people jumped from their unanchored watercraft, and the boat began to blow away. Deputies were able to throw lifesaving devices to these subjects and get them onto their patrol boat as they began to struggle.

On Monday, deputies responded to a report of passenger who had fallen off a personal watercraft and hadn’t been located.

The operator told deputies his passenger had fallen off the watercraft but he did not know when or where. Several agencies responded, including a helicopter from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and fire boats from the Lake Havasu City and San Bernardino County fire department, along with several patrol watercraft.

It was later determined that the passenger, who was wearing a life jacket, had fallen off in the middle of the lake and was swimming for approximately 30 minutes before being picked up by a passing boat. The passenger was taken to shore uninjured. The operator of the personal watercraft was arrested for operating under the influence, according to the sheriff's department.

Overall, deputies contacted 348 boaters, issued 59 boating citations, made 15 arrests for reckless operation of a watercraft, and arrested two subjects for operating under the influence.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State