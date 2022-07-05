OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Miner Editorial | Doxol victims are gone but not forgotten

The Doxol explosion claimed 13 lives in Kingman, including those of 11 volunteer firefighters, on July 5, 1973. (Courtesy)

The Doxol explosion claimed 13 lives in Kingman, including those of 11 volunteer firefighters, on July 5, 1973. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 5, 2022 4:10 p.m.

Many years have passed. Kingman has grown four-fold. But it has not forgotten the day 49 years ago when a railroad tank car filled with propane exploded, raining fire and death.

Of the 13 killed on July 5, 1973, 11 were volunteer Kingman firefighters. They had set up attack lines and were attempting to cool the burning tank car, prevent an explosion, and protect the community. At the time, it was the deadliest disaster ever experienced by an Arizona firefighting unit.

The tributes over the years have been many, and the heroism has not been forgotten.

There’s the park – Firemen’s Memorial Park – and its touching memorial, which features plaques commemorating the service of each of the deceased. It was constructed in 2010 and has been lovingly maintained, a tribute to those who gave all.

There’s also the high school and its mascot – the Lee Williams High School Volunteers – named after the principal/volunteer firefighter – one of the volunteer firefighters who perished that horrible day. They ring the bell during LWHS graduation ceremonies to honor Lee Williams and the others who died that day.

Their stories also live on in the online archives of the Kingman Miner. If you google Doxol on kdminer.com, you’ll find dozens of stories about the disaster dating back to the 1990s. And you’ll see numerous obituaries that show how the disaster impacted the lives of the survivors.

If you’re looking for a silver lining, there are several.

The Doxol explosion, named after the company where the propane was being offloaded into company tanks for distribution, changed the way firefighters everywhere respond to propane fires.

Also, according to Miner file stories, it is credited with sparking the creation of the Arizona state fire school.

Additionally, the fact that dozens of onlookers watching from several hundred yards away were seriously burned when the tank car exploded, stands as testament to the need to evacuate the area when similar fires occur.

That doesn’t lessen the tragedy. But it’s nice to know that these valiant men did not die in vain.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State