Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 06
Police: 3 men killed after shooting at a home in Surprise

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 5, 2022 5:58 p.m.

SURPRISE – Three men were killed and four people hospitalized with injuries after a shooting at a home in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise, police said Monday.

Surprise police said officers were called out to the scene late Sunday night after getting 911 calls about shots fired.

There was a large gathering at the house and several people got into an argument that led to multiple gunshots being fired, according to police.

Police said many of the victims were rushed to hospitals.

They have identified the men who died as 38-year-old Carl Dinora, 41-year-old Conrradito Ochoa Navarro and 46-year-old Jason Hunt.

The names and medical conditions of the four injured victims weren't immediately released.

Police officials said detectives worked through the night to determine the chain of events and investigators said the shooting was isolated to that home and all involved individuals have been accounted for.

