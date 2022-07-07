OFFERS
Adam Morgan to speak to Mohave Republican Forum

Adam Morgan (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 7, 2022 2:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – A host of Republican candidates will speak at the July 13 meeting of the Mohave Republican Forum at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant at 3580 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.

Speakers include Adam Morgan, a candidate for the U.S. House in District 9; Nohl Rosen and Marianne Salem, candidates for the state house in LD 5; Rob McEuen, who is running for Cerbat justice of the peace; and Becky Foster, a candidate for Cerbat constable.

The public is invited. There is a $2 charge to assist with meeting costs. It will be the group’s final candidate round-up before the state Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

For reservations or further information contact Rita Basinger at 928- 692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com; or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.

