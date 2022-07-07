OFFERS
Biden gives Medal of Freedom to McCain, Giffords

Arizonans John McCain, pictured here, and Gabby Giffords were awarded the Medal of Freedom on Thursday, July 7 by U.S. President Joe Biden. It is the highest honor bestowed on civilians in the U.S. (Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 7, 2022 3:39 p.m.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Thursday presented the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including the late John McCain and Gabby Giffords.

Biden introduced Giffords as “one of the most courageous people I have ever known.” The former Arizona congresswoman founded the organization named Giffords to campaign for an end to gun violence and restrictions on access to guns. The Democrat almost died after she was shot in the head in January 2011 during a constituent event in Tucson.

Biden noted that he recently signed the most sweeping gun-control legislation in decades – though he and others would like even more restrictions – and credited Giffords and families like her own whose lives have been altered by gun violence for helping to make it happen.

“She’s the embodiment of a single signature American trait: never, ever give up,” Biden said.

Biden also recognized former Republican Sens. Alan Simpson of Wyoming and John McCain of Arizona, recalling a less partisan era of Washington in which members of different parties would argue over issues during the day and then meet over dinner at night.

McCain died of brain cancer in 2018. He spent more than five years in captivity in Vietnam while serving in the U.S. Navy. He later represented Arizona in the House and Senate, and was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, competing against Democrats Barack Obama and Biden.

Biden said he didn’t appreciate the political competition, but “I never stopped admiring John ... I knew his honor, his courage and commitment.”

