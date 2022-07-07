OFFERS
California man dies after being struck by jet ski in Bullhead City

A California man has died after being struck by a jet ski in the Colorado River at Bullhead City. (Photo by Stan Shebs, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2NBEJPN)

Originally Published: July 7, 2022 2:50 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, July 7, 2022 3:57 PM

BULLHEAD CITY – A California man has died in a Nevada hospital after he was injured in a jet ski accident on the Arizona side of the Colorado River, authorities said Thursday.

Bullhead City police said Ricardo Aponte Almanza, 43, of Corona died Wednesday afternoon at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Almanza was one of four people injured Monday after getting struck by a rented jet ski that a 26-year-old Las Vegas woman was operating. Police said the woman lost control of the jet ski and it entered a designated area at Community Park where the four victims were swimming.

The four were rushed to a Bullhead City hospital and Almanza was then flown to a Nevada trauma center.

A 21-year-old Las Vegas man remains hospitalized while two other victims were treated and released.

Police said the results of their investigation will be forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, who will decide on possible charges.

