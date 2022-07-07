OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dinner theater shows planned

Beale Street Theater will hold a dinner theater showing of Western melodrama “The Great Denver Railroad Scam” on July 19-30 and Aug. 5-6.

Beale Street Theater will hold a dinner theater showing of Western melodrama “The Great Denver Railroad Scam” on July 19-30 and Aug. 5-6.

Originally Published: July 7, 2022 2:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater will hold a dinner theater showing of Western melodrama “The Great Denver Railroad Scam” on July 19-30 and Aug. 5-6.

Directed by Kristina Michelson, the comedy features the classic melodrama struggle of the hero, Pastor Pat Pasternack, as he works to thwart evil villain Horace Horsefat’s diabolical plans.

“The ending of this story will leave you guessing with its clever plot twist,” the theater wrote in a news release.

Shows will take place July 29-30 at Hualapai Mountain Resort Event Center at 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman at 6 p.m., with a noon matinee on the 30th.

On Aug. 5-6 the performance will be held at 6 p.m. at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. in Kingman, at 6 p.m. A noon matinee is planned for the 6th.

*Tickets should be purchased early so we can get an accurate count for dinner orders.

Tickets cost $35 for adults and $30 for children ages 4-11. They can be purchased at www.bealestreettheater.com. They price include dinner and the show. See the website for more information, or contact the theater at info@bealestreettheater.com or 928-530-8432.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State