Dinner theater shows planned

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater will hold a dinner theater showing of Western melodrama “The Great Denver Railroad Scam” on July 19-30 and Aug. 5-6.

Directed by Kristina Michelson, the comedy features the classic melodrama struggle of the hero, Pastor Pat Pasternack, as he works to thwart evil villain Horace Horsefat’s diabolical plans.

“The ending of this story will leave you guessing with its clever plot twist,” the theater wrote in a news release.

Shows will take place July 29-30 at Hualapai Mountain Resort Event Center at 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman at 6 p.m., with a noon matinee on the 30th.

On Aug. 5-6 the performance will be held at 6 p.m. at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. in Kingman, at 6 p.m. A noon matinee is planned for the 6th.

*Tickets should be purchased early so we can get an accurate count for dinner orders.

Tickets cost $35 for adults and $30 for children ages 4-11. They can be purchased at www.bealestreettheater.com. They price include dinner and the show. See the website for more information, or contact the theater at info@bealestreettheater.com or 928-530-8432.