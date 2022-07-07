OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman announces addition of Fire Priority Dispatch System

A Fire Priority Dispatch System is now in place at the City of Kingman 911 Communications Center. (Miner file photo)

A Fire Priority Dispatch System is now in place at the City of Kingman 911 Communications Center. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 7, 2022 2:42 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, July 7, 2022 3:58 PM

KINGMAN. – The Kingman 911 Communications Center has announced the addition of the Fire Priority Dispatch System to their ongoing use of the Medical Priority Dispatch System.

Together, these protocols enable public safety telecommunicators to provide essential safety instructions to callers and bystanders, and relay vital on-scene information to responders in Kingman and surrounding Mohave County communities, according to a City of Kingman news release.

With these systems, Kingman 911 staff follow nationally recognized standards and research-based protocols to identify life-threatening situations and to safely prioritize calls for response. The protocols guide call-takers through a series of questions they ask callers to identify the problems so they can send the correct help.

Public safety telecommunicators also use the questions to provide responders with accurate information so they can more effectively give care at the scene. Additionally, with the MPDS and FPDS, staff can provide lifesaving and safety instructions to callers, patients and bystanders before responders arrive.

The Priority Dispatch System includes ProQA software, a three-day certification training course for emergency dispatchers, and continual quality improvement benchmarks and training. All Kingman 911 Communications Center staff who work on the MPDS and FPDS are certified by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch and must recertify every two years, complete 24 hours of continuing dispatch education and pass all requirements for IAED recertification.

“At the IAED, our goal is to help the emergency dispatcher do his or her job better,” said Dr. Jeff Clawson, chairman of the Rules Committee for the IAED Medical Council of Standards. “This system increases safety and effectiveness for the first responders and creates better outcomes for callers.”

The constantly evolving PDS will help provide the highest standard of care to the community, allowing the Kingman 911 Communications Center to better manage limited resources and increase the accuracy and efficiency of the dispatching process.

“In 2016, the Kingman 911 Communications Center implemented MPDS®. Since that time, we have seen our staff become the (initial) first responders by quickly assessing emergency medical situations and providing lifesaving tips pre-arrival over the phone until medical help arrives,” said Communications Center Manager Deann MacLeod.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State