Kingman announces addition of Fire Priority Dispatch System

KINGMAN. – The Kingman 911 Communications Center has announced the addition of the Fire Priority Dispatch System to their ongoing use of the Medical Priority Dispatch System.

Together, these protocols enable public safety telecommunicators to provide essential safety instructions to callers and bystanders, and relay vital on-scene information to responders in Kingman and surrounding Mohave County communities, according to a City of Kingman news release.

With these systems, Kingman 911 staff follow nationally recognized standards and research-based protocols to identify life-threatening situations and to safely prioritize calls for response. The protocols guide call-takers through a series of questions they ask callers to identify the problems so they can send the correct help.

Public safety telecommunicators also use the questions to provide responders with accurate information so they can more effectively give care at the scene. Additionally, with the MPDS and FPDS, staff can provide lifesaving and safety instructions to callers, patients and bystanders before responders arrive.

The Priority Dispatch System includes ProQA software, a three-day certification training course for emergency dispatchers, and continual quality improvement benchmarks and training. All Kingman 911 Communications Center staff who work on the MPDS and FPDS are certified by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch and must recertify every two years, complete 24 hours of continuing dispatch education and pass all requirements for IAED recertification.

“At the IAED, our goal is to help the emergency dispatcher do his or her job better,” said Dr. Jeff Clawson, chairman of the Rules Committee for the IAED Medical Council of Standards. “This system increases safety and effectiveness for the first responders and creates better outcomes for callers.”

The constantly evolving PDS will help provide the highest standard of care to the community, allowing the Kingman 911 Communications Center to better manage limited resources and increase the accuracy and efficiency of the dispatching process.

“In 2016, the Kingman 911 Communications Center implemented MPDS®. Since that time, we have seen our staff become the (initial) first responders by quickly assessing emergency medical situations and providing lifesaving tips pre-arrival over the phone until medical help arrives,” said Communications Center Manager Deann MacLeod.