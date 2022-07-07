OFFERS
Mohave Community College expands HVAC/R program

MCC Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC/R) Instructor Darrell Pohlman, left, teaches students how to repair an air conditioning unit at one of the college’s high-tech HVAC/R training facilities. Each MCC campus in southern Mohave County is now equipped with such facilities. (MCC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 7, 2022 2:24 p.m.

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave Community College Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program is so popular it is expanding to the Neal-Campus in Kingman.

Students will have the opportunity to become certified residential air conditioning technicians in just one college semester, according to a news release from MCC. The college works closely with local business and industry leaders to ensure there will be career opportunities for graduates.

“This is such an incredible program and an amazing opportunity for those in the Kingman area who want to join this expanding industry,” said Jason Gee, the college’s interim dean of Career and Technical Education. “We have state of the art facilities, and our instructors are experts in the field to help prepare students to join the workforce immediately upon graduation.”

The College Certificate Program prepares the student for a career in residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration. Topics will include safety and Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements, Environmental Protection Agency certification, refrigeration theory, residential HVAC systems and installation, air distribution systems and ducting, and troubleshooting and repair, including electrical and electronic diagnosis and repair.

The annual average wage for HVAC/R technicians in Arizona ranges between $48,580 and $52,710, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The top 10% of high-income earners in the industry average $78,210 annually.

Those interested in signing up for the HVAC/R program should contact Gee at JGee@Mohave.edu or 1-928-704-9435.

