Rotary Speaker | Sara Colbert

Sara Colbert, a senior deputy probation officer with the Mohave County Probation Department, spoke about human trafficking at the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s July 1 meeting. Colbert noted victims can be in plain sight, and can be any age, race, gender or nationality. She reviewed how traffickers operate and the signs of human trafficking to watch for. For more information or to have Colbert speak to your group, call 928-753-0720, ext. 4299.