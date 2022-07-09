CASA: Supporting the Mohave County’s foster kids

KINGMAN – Children that are placed in foster care often have needs that their caretakers can’t financially commit to. With over 700 dependent children currently in the foster care system in Mohave County, one group specializes in supporting the unmet needs of these children.

CASA Council Helping Children of Mohave County was created in 2008 to provide funding to the Court Appointed Special Advocates that volunteer their time to aid children in and out of Mohave County’s court system. The volunteers can’t raise or accept monetary donations but through the council, children can be supplied with items based on their needs.

CASA Council’s Board President Beverly Siemens also serves as a CASA and understands the difference between funding a child’s wants versus their needs.

“If a foster parent wants a trip to Disneyland, that’s more of a want,” Beverly Siemens said. “We have other avenues that we send them to and other places that will help them get there.”

Beverly Siemens’ husband, Rod Siemens, is CASA Council’s treasurer and notes how the older generations are raising grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

“If I remember correctly, what they just stated is 72% of foster children are in kinship placement which means their relative,” Rod Siemens explained. “A lot of grandparents are taking on young children. It’s very devastating.”

If a dependent foster child is placed with other children or with siblings, CASA Council supplies the foster parents with furniture to house each child.

“[Kinship placements] get virtually $70 a month per child. That’s where we come in because we’ll purchase beds, strollers or car seats,” Rod Siemens said. “They’ll get three or four children in a three bedroom place so we order a lot of bunk beds.”

Beverly Siemens says being a CASA means playing a large part in the lives of children. CASAs can attend medical or dental appointments, accompany children during supervised visits with parents, and check in with the children at school.

“We’re the ones who work directly with the children and we’re their voice in the community and in court,” Beverly Siemens added. “We’re their voice and we write a report that goes directly to the court to the judge and the attorneys so we work with them as a CASA.”

To become a CASA, Beverly Siemens says a person needs to commit to a minimum of 10 hours a month. After an extensive background check that includes a polygraph test, Siemens says most CASAs spend more time than required with the children they are assigned to.

“You have to go through a course for the CASA program,” Beverly Siemens said. “We also have to do so many hours a year to keep our hours updated that are required by the state for us to be a CASA.”

In addition to supporting younger children, those who are in extended foster care or the independent living program also receive necessary services. Beverly Siemens says that the young adults will sometimes have children of their own who also need support.

“We help the independent living program with gas cards and food cards especially with the young children that they have,” Beverly Siemens continued. “They’re still trying to succeed themselves and survive.”

As a treasurer, Rod Siemens says a big challenge for him is handling emergency requests he receives for the dependent foster children. He takes pride getting children what they need in a timely fashion.

“[If] a child has been removed today, where are they going to sleep tonight? We can take care of things within hours,” Rod Siemens said. “We do a lot of clothing allowances ... .”

To aid in CASA Council’s efforts, they host two annual fundraising events a superhero 5k run/walk in the spring and a charity golf tournament in the fall.

Another way that the council receives funds is by being a part of the foster care tax credit for the state of Arizona. The Qualified Foster Care Charitable Organization, as Rod Siemens explains, allows individual or married taxpayers who owe state income tax to allocate the funds to a qualifying foster care charity. Beverly Siemens says that the council is one of 41 qualified charities in the state.

“It has been a huge help for us because as the need gets bigger, we need more money and this foster care tax credit has gone a long way in helping us out,” Rod Siemens said.

“They have certain requirements that we have to spend the taxpayer money on,” he continued.

Rod Siemens says that the council surpasses the 50 percent spending requirement that they have to follow when using funds from the tax credit.

“It’s been a huge help,” Rod Siemens continued. “From the charity golf tournament and the 5k is where we can do the other things that the state won’t cover.”

The council’s biggest need at the moment is school supplies. With the school year approaching, Rod Siemens says that new items are needed since the council does not supply the children with used products.

“It’s easier for me to run to Walmart, get a gift card and send it to DCS so they can give that to the foster parent or kinship,” Rod Siemens said. “Everything costs so much. We’re starting to see more and more requests for food and we try to do gift cards.”

Beverly Siemens adds that the council also supplies Department of Child Safety workers with $200 Walmart and Visa gift cards on a continuous basis. This allows the DCS workers to purchase food since Beverly Siemens reports that most of the children are hungry when they are picked up.

“We bought cots for all of the DCS offices because unfortunately, if it’s a late night, the children will spend the night at a DCS office,” Rod Siemens added.

Beverly Siemens states that most of the DCS workers in Mohave County are familiar with her and her husband. Due to Beverly and Rod Siemens’ dedication, the workers will contact them during any hour of the day to receive additional help.

“They can come by our house and they know that we can also help them there,” Beverly Siemens said. “We do our best to make that happen. It’s honorable, our foundation, in what we do to help these children.”

For more information on CASA Council or on becoming a CASA, visit their website at www.casasupport.org or contact Beverly Siemens at (530) 632-5567. Information can also be found on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/casacouncil.