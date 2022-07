The City of Kingman issued 27 building permits in the week ending Thursday, July 7

Mohave County issued four building permits in the week ending Friday, July 8:

– Ambient Edge LLC: 3770 N. Ajo Road, Golden Valley; HVAC, replace three ton package heat pump

– Ambient Edge: 4142 W. Miramar Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC, replace three ton package unit

– Leu, Leon and Schwarting, Tony: Kingman; electric to well #55-926217

– Blue Marlin Electric: Kingman; panel upgrade 400 AMP

Kingman issued 27 building permits in the week ending July 7:

– Ambient Edge: 1028 Kit Carson Road, Kingman; n/a; $299.06

– Ambient Edge: 728 Silver St., Kingman; n/a; $299.06

– D Stout Enterprises LLC: 2072 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; awnings; $160.46

– Steven & Nancy Montrie: 4367 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $778.88

– Icon Power: 2221 Southern Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 4021 Morning Crest Way, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 2046 Roy Rogers Way, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 3700 N. Verdugo Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 1040 Hillside Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– SeaBee Electric; LLC: 3862 N. Melody St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 1808 Gates Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Inty Power: 2120 Ridgeview Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 3530 Kenneth Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 3389 Monte Moro St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 4030 Vitobello Court, Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 2314 Lillie Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 3831 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Sun Link Energy: 1817 Motor Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Samuel Lamphere Solar SWE: 3383 Amanda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 2199 Seneca St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 2851 N. Sage St, Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 1991 Alan Ladd Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– OneWorldEnergy: 2220 Rincon Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Executive Development LLC: 3351 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $5,390.65

– Angle Homes, Inc: 2118 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $7,956.56

– Mohave County Pools & Spa: 1721 Palo Verde Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,547.29

– Prince Pools: 3788 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; pool; $695.56

Kingman issued these business license the week of July 8:

– Desert Oasis Soap: 604 N. 4th St #A, Kingman; soap company

– Almighty: 2126 Ashfork Ave., Kingman; telecommunications