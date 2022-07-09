County’s Steward masters emergency management

KINGMAN – Byron Steward has been the Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director since 2016, and held held other positions in Risk Management with the county since 2003. He’s highly skilled at coordinating and facilitating joint planning in all aspects of the emergency services and homeland security fields. It’s a job that includes hazard analysis and mitigation, emergency planning, both federal and state grant management, county emergency operations center operations, field incident command and much more.

Steward directs both Risk and Emergency Management programs. Risk Management responsibilities include direct supervision of three employees, oversight of risk management procedures for all county departments, county facility security, employee accident review and investigation, continuity of operations and facility emergency planning, insurance coverage review, and claim investigation.

His Emergency Management responsibilities also include supervision of two employees, grant and budget development and supervision, oversight and development of emergency plans, development and coordination of countywide training programs and multi-agency exercises, coordination of emergency planning with city and tribal jurisdictions, and advising the county board of supervisors and county manager during emergencies.

His accomplishments with the county have included the consolidation of the Risk and Emergency Divisions into a unified department with considerable cost savings to taxpayers. He and his small staff have integrated all county departments into safety and facility emergency planning and training, and established proactive, pre-accident safety awareness and preparedness as its highest priority.

Steward has managed over $2 million in Homeland Security Grant funding to enhance county emergency services response capabilities, and revised and updated a significant County Emergency Response and Recovery Plan to include all likely threats and functional responses, incident command procedures, agency responsibilities and federal requirements.

He has also initiated and coordinated development and adoption of a countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan and managed response and recovery to eight declared county disasters, including three that received Presidential Disaster Declarations.

Mohave County is in good hands with Steward at the helm of his merged departments and outside the county he has served on the Arizona Emergency Services Association Board as its president and has been an Emergency Management Representative on the Homeland Security West Region Advisory Council since 2012. His work has always been challenging

Previously, Steward was the Chautauqua County, Kansas Emergency Management Coordinator near where he was born and raised, Cedar Vale. Near the Oklahoma state line, Cedar Vale is extremely small and rural.

He received his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Kansas State University. He also worked and lived in Houston, but didn’t care for it. Responding to a job posting in Risk Management, he left Chautauqua County and headed west to Mohave County. He said fell in love with the area and its people.

In a nutshell, Steward says the Risk Management Department is responsible for the safety of county employees and strives to be successful in planning and safety training. When there are injuries, his department is notified and monitors all those injuries and outcomes. It’s all coordinated with the insurance people. The county must meet its insurance requirements and protect the county accordingly.

Steward says “loss prevention is essentially to protect the county from liability and financial loss as a result of injuries or other incidents like that.”

He adds that “Mohave County is pretty successful in relation to other counties in the state. We’ve done a pretty good job of educating our employees on safety and want our employees to be safety-conscious at all times.”

All in all, Steward is confident of continuing to meet his responsibilities with a capable staff on hand. He says “Risk Management and Emergency Management share common goals in protecting people from harm, whether through county employee job safety or citizen emergency preparedness, and in mitigating the consequences of accidents and disasters. We are fortunate to have an extremely competent staff and dedicated emergency services partners working hard together to accomplish these goals.”

Safety first remains the bottom line.