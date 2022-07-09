Diet Center diet tip: Be encouraging to yourself

Do you ever get discouraged and want to quit?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

During your Diet Center weight loss program, there will be moments when you feel challenged, times where you will be tempted, and moments in which you feel like quitting. Your coping skills can help you get through such moments. Think about the times when you were able to cope through a special event, through a holiday, or through a stressful day. You can draw on the skills and techniques you used to get through those moments. Think about what you did to help you stay strong.

For example, maybe you were at a buffet for lunch, and you only went to the buffet table once and sat away from the food. Maybe someone brought in donuts at work, and you thought about the negative consequences of eating a donut to help you resist. Before you attended a holiday party, you ate a snack before you left so you would not be as hungry. Or, on a stressful day you relaxed in a warm bath instead of looking in the fridge for food. You can cope with tough times in your diet. Take note of the ways you coped in the past. You can learn from them and develop them into lifelong behaviors that will help you succeed in weight loss!

It’s easy to become discouraged and want to give up your weight loss program. Therefore, it is important to generate encouragement during your program. Moments of encouragement will come along with the progress you make as you lose weight. Try not to take a few pounds or inches lost for granted. Let it encourage you to keep up the effort because the pounds lost will continue to add up. Maybe you started walking 10 minutes a day in the beginning of your program and found it difficult. Now you find yourself walking 20 to 30 minutes a day easily. Let this encourage you to keep up your activity level.

Track your progress; you can start now. A success journal can generate much encouragement to continually improve. For example, write down when you said no to that donut or when you didn’t turn to the fridge when stressed. You can also make a list of the eating habits you want to adopt, such as portion sizing, consuming 64 ounces of water daily, and eliminating high calorie, processed convenience foods. Then you can check off each habit as you comfortably adopt them. Watching the number of check marks increase on your list can encourage you to stay on track. Try to generate encouragement in your program. It will help keep you motivated to stick to your diet and succeed!

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you’ve put these tips into practice and aren’t seeing the results that you would like call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.