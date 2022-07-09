OFFERS
Float-in Movie planned for Centennial Pool

A Float-in Movie – “Uncharted” – will be shown at the pool in Centennial Park on Friday, July 15. Doors open at 7 p.m. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 9, 2022 4:02 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will hold a Float-in Movie at Centennial Pool in Centennial Park at 3333 Harrison St. in Kingman on Friday, July 15.

Doors to the pool will open at 7 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring their own flotation devices.

“Uncharted,” an adventure movie released in February about a race to find a lost fortune, will be shown.

The city cautioned parents in a news release that the movie is rated PG13.

Call 928-757-7919 for more information.

