Float-in Movie planned for Centennial Pool
Originally Published: July 9, 2022 4:02 p.m.
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will hold a Float-in Movie at Centennial Pool in Centennial Park at 3333 Harrison St. in Kingman on Friday, July 15.
Doors to the pool will open at 7 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring their own flotation devices.
“Uncharted,” an adventure movie released in February about a race to find a lost fortune, will be shown.
The city cautioned parents in a news release that the movie is rated PG13.
Call 928-757-7919 for more information.
