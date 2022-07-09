OFFERS
Public hearings slated for proposed Mohave County property tax hikes

Three public hearings are scheduled for multiple tax increases for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 18 at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting. The county administration building in Kingman is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 9, 2022 4:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Three public hearings are scheduled for multiple tax increases at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 18 at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting.

County residents can attend the public hearings and sign up to speak at the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.

The county is proposing to raise its primary property tax by $1,544,066 or 3.95% from the previous year's level.

For example, the increase would cause the county’s primary property tax on a $100,000 home to increase to $182.40 compared to $175.47 without the proposed increase.

According to the public notice from the county, the proposed increase is exclusive of increased primary property tax received from new construction, and is exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

The second hearing to be held is for property taxpayers of Mohave County Free Library Districts proposed to raise its secondary property tax 3.96%.

A secondary property tax increase on a $100,000 house would be $25.48 compared to $24.50 in the library districts.

The proposed increase is exclusive of increased secondary property tax received from new construction, and is exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

A public hearing is also slated for property taxpayers of Mohave County Flood Control District’s over a proposal to raise its secondary property tax collections by $406,421, an increase of 4.28%.

For example, the tax increase would cause the Mohave County Flood Control District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 house to be $50 compared to $47.95 without the increase.

The tax increase proposal is exclusive of increased secondary property tax received from new construction, and is exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

