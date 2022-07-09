OFFERS
Rants and Raves | July 10, 2022

Originally Published: July 9, 2022 4:15 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Genetic defect abortions rant – Who gave you authority to decide who lives and who dies? Special needs, or otherwise? You can always give them up.

Adam Kozlowski obituary – I have known Adam since his days at Kingman High School. He was one of the best people I have ever known. He had total respect for everyone and maintained a positive outlook on life even during his health issues.

Genetic defect abortions rant – So because Down syndrome children are hard to take care of, it’s better to just kill them? Dear God, how far have we sunk? I grew up next to a family with a Down syndrome girl. We all adored her.

FBI seizes AZ Senate president’s records – It’s about time; the shams have gone on long enough. It’s time to be exposed and held accountable for lies and skewed information that cost our state millions of dollars and divided Arizonans.

Butler neighborhood rant – Yep, Butler needs more help from the county. More garbage and hazardous waste pickups, patrols for illegal burning of toxic chemicals, bushes and treated lumber. Patrols for barking dogs and fines for not picking up dog feces. PLEASE HELP!

Miner Editorial: Doxol victims – It was sad to read about the Doxol victims. I had no idea why there was a Firemen’s Memorial Park. I am glad you shared the story and I appreciate the firefighters who risk their lives every day for us.

High Court fractures tribal law – Another assault on Native American rights that were guaranteed to them in treaties by conservative court judges who clearly do not respect promises made to the FIRST Americans!

