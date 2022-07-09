OFFERS
Sat, July 09
Woman shot after ramming police vehicle in Mesa

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 9, 2022 3:41 p.m.

MESA – A woman was shot by an officer in a Phoenix suburb outside police headquarters after ramming her car into his patrol vehicle.

Mesa police said Friday that the 39-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

According to authorities, the officer was entering the gated police parking lot Thursday night when a car closely followed behind.

The female driver then rear-ended the officer's vehicle.

The officer then got out of his vehicle and that's when the shooting took place.

Police say the officer did not suffer any serious injuries.

Mesa police spokeswoman Brandi George said that the investigation remains ongoing.

George did not release any details about why the woman driver had targeted the police officer's vehicle.

