Young Marine leads Wisconsin parade

Kingman Young Marine Ethan Falkner, left, and his grandfather helped lead the July 4 holiday parade in Adam, Wisconsin. (Courtesy photo)

Kingman Young Marine Ethan Falkner, left, and his grandfather helped lead the July 4 holiday parade in Adam, Wisconsin. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 9, 2022 4:33 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, July 9, 2022 5:05 PM

KINGMAN – A member of the Kingman Young Marines organization and his grandfather were front and center as the Adams, Wisconsin Fourth of July parade stepped off this year.

The local member of the Young Marines was the first off the starting line, as he and his grandfather constituted two-thirds of the color guard for the annual holiday parade in the central Wisconsin town of about 10,000.

Kingman Young Marines Lance Corporal Ethan Falkner carried the POW/MIA flag and his grandfather, Bill Faulkner carried the Vietnam Veterans Chapter Flag.

The American Flag was carried by Dennis Nielsen, the mayor of Mauston, Wisconsin.

Lance Corporal Falkner counted cadence as the color guard led the marchers down the parade route.

