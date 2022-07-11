OFFERS
High heat, chance of rain this week in Kingman

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms from noon on Thursday through Sunday, July 17, according to the National Weather Service. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 11, 2022 1:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – No doubt, summer has arrived. According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, high temperatures will hover in the low-to-mid 100s all week, with a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday.

The highs are forecast to be 105 on Monday, July 11, 103 on Tuesday and Wednesday, 100 on Thursday, 101 on Friday, 102 on Saturday, and 101 on Sunday, July 17. Overnight lows will be at or near 80 degrees.

There’s a 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms after noon on Thursday, and a slight chance of thunderstorms or showers from Thursday night through Sunday, July 17.

