44th Annual Mighty Mud Mania starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday

Mud Mania starts at 10 a.m. Thursday at Centennial Park in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 12, 2022 2:35 p.m.

KINGMAN - The 44th Annual Mighty Mud Mania is slated for Thursday, July 14 and will bring hundreds of community members together for a Kingman tradition.

The City of Kingman sponsored event will be held at Firefighter’s Memorial Park at 2001 Detroit Ave. in Kingman. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with the event commencing at 10 a.m.

Around 200 to 300 individuals are expected to participate in the free event, according to Recreation Coordinator Jim Hipes.

Age divisions are divided into ages four to five, six to seven, eight to nine, 10-11, 12-14, 15-17 and 18-34. The senior division is for those 35 years and older. Boys and girls will compete separately.

The heats will begin with the youngest ages first and continue in chronological order. The event will wrap up with the last age group competes.

The winners will receive a T-shirt and a trophy. T-shirts will also be available onsite for $15 along with food and drinks.

Hipes said he and his co-worker Chrisandy Abellana want people of all ages to let their hair down and have a fun time at the event the community looks forward to every year.

“We hope people realize the sense of community and fairness,” Hipes said. “It’s a chance to get away and let go of any stress.”

