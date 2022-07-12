Black bear euthanized during visit to Parker High School

PARKER – A black bear was spotted in Parker in the early morning hours on Thursday. After the bear went onto the grounds of Parker High School, law enforcement and wildlife officers had to kill the bear due to the threat he posed to people in the surrounding neighborhood. The bear was euthanized at the request of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

In a press release, Parker Police Chief Mike Bailey said law enforcement was called at 4:30 a.m. to the area of 19th Street and Kofa Avenue. They found a bear wandering through the yards in the area. Bailey said officers from the Parker Police Department, the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department, and CRIT Fish & Game attempted to corral the animal, but were not successful.

“The bear was going in and out of various residential yards and ultimately made its way into the high school grounds,” Bailey said. “Law enforcement contacted Arizona Game and Fish and advised them of the situation. Unfortunately, law enforcement did not have the necessary equipment to tranquilize the animal.”

Bailey said the bear was euthanized because of the threat it posed to people in the surrounding neighborhood.

Dee Pfleger of the Arizona Game and Fish Department said this was possibly the same bear that was sighted and captured earlier this year in the Parker area. He was spotted on April 23 at the Wheel-Er Inn Resort in Earp, Calif. and captured April 24 by CRIT authorities near Manataba Park.

“He wouldn’t stay away from people,” she said.

Pfleger said this bear was also seen at Cattail Cove State Park in Mohave County, and was spotted in Blythe, Calif. and Ehrenberg.

“He was a young male, establishing his territory,” she said.

Pfleger said wildlife is coming more and more into populated areas because animals are looking for food and water because of the long-standing drought in the region. She said this is happening all over the state. Bear sightings are rare in the Parker area. Most sightings are in the high country, where the environment is more hospitable to bears.

KOLD-TV in Tucson reported there were a number of bear sightings earlier this year in residential areas around Tucson. Mark Hart of Arizona Game & Fish told KOLD there are things people can do if they know bears are in the area.

Hart told the TV station, “If there’s a bear around, there’s a whole list of things you could do, like not taking your garbage out until the day of pick up, taking down your hummingbird feeders, police up fruit falling from trees because if there are attractants around the bears are going to stick around.”

For those who are concerned about how to live with wildlife, Pfleger said Arizona Game and Fish has information available in the wildlife section of their website at azgfd.com.