Colorado City health clinic wins major award

FLAGSTAFF – Health First Foundation has presented its 2022 Community Health Champion award to Creek Valley Health Clinic in Colorado City, Mohave County, for “exceptional dedication to improving community health.”

The clinic serves around 8,000 residents from in and around Colorado City and Hildale on the Arizona-Utah border.

“This community had a critical need for primary health care, mental health support and dental services,” said Sandra Kowalski, Health First Foundation president and CEO.

“We honor Creek Valley Health Clinic for responding to these needs by forging resources, residents and partnerships to increase access to health services, reduce barriers to care, and promote well-being throughout the community,” she continued.

An independent, nonprofit community provider, the clinic has seen more than 5,000 patients since opening in late 2019. It has documented improvements in depression remission, diabetes and hypertension management, early access to prenatal care, weight management, and tobacco-use cessation among patients.

CEO and cofounder Hunter Adams said Creek Valley Health Clinic services go beyond simply seeing a doctor. “We’re really looking to transform our entire community and help our community live as safe, healthy and empowered as possible.”

Before the clinic opened, residents had no access to local, affordable health care. Rates of tobacco use, suicide, depression, anxiety, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, accidental overdose and injury were above the Arizona and U.S. averages. Historical radical religious influence, high local poverty rates and geographical isolation fueled the health disparities.

Creek Valley Health Clinic has earned three Northern Arizona Community Health Grants from Health First Foundation. Two grants supported mental health and integrated health services.

The third grant will help pay for a new nutrition program, which aims to increase access to healthy foods and nutrition information for residents with chronic health conditions.

Health First’s Community Health Champion award recognizes people and organizations making extraordinary contributions to improving community health and well-being in northern Arizona.