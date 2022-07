John Christopher Crowder passed away July 3, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona. He was 56. John was born in Phoenix, Arizona. A viewing will be held on July 15, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Kingman Family Worship Center, 4087 N. Eagle Drive, Kingman. Services will be July 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Kingman Family Worship Center, 4087 N. Eagle Drive, Kingman.