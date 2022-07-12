Mohave County Animal Shelter is overflowing

KINGMAN – To help clear the shelter Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will be offering “Full House Adoption Subsidies.”

FMCAS will be at the Kingman PetSmart located at 3260 Stockton Hill Road throughout the week and at the Bullhead City PetSmart located at 3699 Highway 95.

All dogs over 40 pounds cost $25, while senior dogs over six years old and under 40 pounds cost $50. For bonded pairs adopt the first full price and the second for $10.

Without the subsidy, dogs cost $125.

According to a news release from the FMCAS, this year the shelter has seen an incredibly high number of animals surrendered. In June alone 420 animals came into the shelter.

These numbers are straining the facility. Rescue Partners who have helped in the past are feeling the same strain, so staff is left with nowhere to turn except to ask the community to adopt and foster, the group wrote in the release.

There will also be plenty of cats and kittens from the shelter as well as from Feral Cat Warriors at both locations during PetSmart’s normal operating hours.

Volunteers are also needed and are welcome to fill out an application at the events or at the shelter at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman.

FMCAS volunteers will be at the Kingman PetSmart from 10 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 and Saturday, July 16. They’ll be at the store from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 15 and Sunday, July 17.

Donations can be made at www.friendsofmcas.org or in person at the shelter.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.