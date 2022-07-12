Tag time: Did you get lucky

If you haven’t already heard, the results of the fall draw for big game tags in Arizona have been published and are available.

Let me just start out by saying that my personal bad luck continues, as I didn’t draw a deer, sheep or even a sandhill crane tag. I also didn’t draw an elk or antelope tag this year in the earlier draw. I have heard about two area sportsmen who drew great deer tags, and maybe the best one was by Kevin Burgess, who drew one of the 65 mule deer tags on the Arizona Strip. Bob Shaw drew one of the only 20 tags for archery deer on the Strip.

A friend of mine from Mesa drew one of the four desert bighorn sheep tags offered in Unit 15D this year. She was just one off the maximum bonus points for sheep.

Another hunter called me and said he had drawn the only sheep tag in Unit 15B West this year and wanted some information. What I couldn’t believe was that he told me he had drawn the tag with just one bonus point. Talk about being lucky!

How to create a Portal Account

For those who want to see if they’ve drawn a tag this year here is what you need to do, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

“Customers must have an AZGFD portal account to view draw results and bonus points. Draw results no longer are made available through an automated phone system,” AZGFD wrote in a news release.

If you don’t already have a free portal account with the AZGFD here is what you do.

Create an account at accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register. A portal account allows customers to create a secure account where they can view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section.

For questions about creating a portal account, call the department at 602-942-3000 and press 7.



For the record, here are the numbers of the applicants and numbers of tags that were issued this year, according to the AZGFD.

– 45,666: The total number of hunt permit-tags issued.

– 191,074: The total number of those who applied for hunts or bonus points.

– 150,813: The total number of applications submitted.

All hunt permit-tags are expected to be mailed by Aug. 5.



