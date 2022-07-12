OFFERS
There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

A Super Moon will rise on Wednesday, July 13 because the moon will be closer to the Earth. (Photo by mas_to, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3uHPNgV)

A Super Moon will rise on Wednesday, July 13 because the moon will be closer to the Earth. (Photo by mas_to, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3uHPNgV)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 12, 2022 3:14 p.m.

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon.” It’s a reference to this being the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

