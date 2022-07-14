935 infected, 14 die from COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – In the three weeks since the Mohave County Public Health Department last issued a COVID-19 update, another 935 county residents were confirmed as having contracted the virus, and 14 more died. The report covered the period between noon on Wednesday, June 22 to noon on Wednesday, July 13.

County health officials reported that Mohave County is now categorized as an area of high COVID-19 transmission by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Over the past month confirmed cases have continued to trend upward. Although there are currently no known direct transmission influences, large-scale gatherings and travel may play a role in confirmed case trends,” the county wrote in a news release.

The county reported that the death toll, in proportion to the number of confirmed cases, remains in the low threshold.

The 935 new cases and 14 deaths between June 22 and July 13 is far higher than the 288 new cases and six deaths reported in the two weeks ending June 22.

The locations of the deaths and cases in the county are no longer reported by county health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday, July 13 nearly 61,000 county residents have had COVID-19, and 1,482 have perished, since the start of the pandemic.

AZDHS also reported that 45.4% of eligible county residents have received COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 73.4% vaccination rate achieved statewide. According to AZDHS, less than half of county residents – 84,243 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 436,600 tests have been conducted on county residents and 15.1% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 60 additional deaths and 15,280 new cases for the week ending Wednesday, June 13. More than 2,161,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 30,632 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 89 million confirmed cases and 1,023,635 deaths on Thursday, July 14. While death figures are considered reliable, the prevalence of unreported positive results from home testing leads some experts to believe the number of new cases in the nation are seven times more than reported.

John Hopkins was reporting nearly 560 million cases and nearly 6.4 million deaths worldwide on Thursday, July 14.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies and physician offices. Residents age six months and up can now be vaccinated.

A second booster shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines is now recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention if it’s been at least four months since you received your first booster shot.

To curtail virus spread, health officials recommend the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov.