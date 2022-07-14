Bashas’ doughnut mosaic sets new world record

CHANDLER – What can you do with 48,160 pounds of icing, 15,840 donuts, a team of more than 50 workers and a gymnasium?

Bashas’ grocery stores used that combination to kick off the chain’s 90th anniversary celebration by setting a Guinness world record.

The employees built the world’s largest doughnut mosaic before a crowd of a few hundred at Basha High School in Chandler on Tuesday, July 12. It was shaped like Bashas’ 90th anniversary logo.

Bashas’ ended up preparing 15,840 doughnuts, and used 14,400 of them to make the 902-square-foot mosaic.

It smashed the previous record of 512 square feet which was set in 2012.

An official adjudicator from Guinness World Records was on hand to verify, record and confirm the size of the new world record doughnut mosaic.

“We wanted to do something really special to celebrate Bashas’ 90th anniversary,” said Ashley Shick, director of community relations and public affairs for the supermarket chain. “What could be more special than breaking a Guinness World Records title?”

Bashas’ wrote in a news release that 200 free donuts were distributed to witnesses at the event, and the rest were given to a trio of nonprofits for distribution after the record-setting effort was confirmed.

The event launched a 90-day celebration of the chain’s opening which will include other events and promotions. Bashas’ store in Kingman is on Andy Devine Avenue.