Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 14
Comments sought on Yucca-area drilling plan

The federal Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment for a copper exploration drilling project in the Yucca area. (https://bit.ly/3AVLtPb)

Originally Published: July 14, 2022 3:34 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, July 14, 2022 3:36 PM

KINGMAN — The federal Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has completed an environmental assessment and is seeking public comment on the proposed Antler Operations Inc. Exploration Project.

The proposed exploration drilling project is located approximately nine miles east of the intersection of Interstate 40 and Boriana Mine Road near the town of Yucca in Mohave County.

According to a BLM news release, Antler has submitted an exploration plan to the Kingman Field Office to conduct copper mineral exploration drilling activities within an approximately 512-acre drilling target area. The proposed exploration would include up to 19 acres of surface disturbance.

Activities would include the construction of up to 50 drill pads, temporary access roads, improving and maintaining existing access roads, drilling, and drilling-support activities.

Each drill pad would measure about 72 feet by 90 feet. Up to 3.6 miles of linear disturbance is anticipated for construction of new access roads. Concurrent reclamation would occur where practicable and reclamation of the remaining disturbed areas would occur at the end of the drilling program once each road or drill pad is no longer needed, BLM wrote.

The environmental assessment is available on the BLM’s National NEPA Register project webpage.

The public comment period is for 30 days ending Aug. 10.

Electronic comments may be submitted via the National NEPA Register.

Written comments may also be submitted to BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd, Kingman, AZ, 86401.

If you would like to receive a hard copy of the environmental assessment, contact the Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700.

If you have any project-related questions, please contact Paul Misiaszek at pmisiasz@blm.gov or 928-718-3700.

For further information please contact the Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700.

