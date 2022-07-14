Community View | Rant about freedom from religion

This is in response to the rant about freedom from religion that appeared in The Miner on July 6.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled correctly when it determined the coach was unlawfully fired and should receive his job back. The reason why it is a correct ruling is because there isn't any separation of church and state in the Constitution or in history.

Historically, our nation was founded on the freedom to worship. Our early founders attended church in the Supreme Court chamber. The Marine Corps Band played in those services. Thomas Jefferson would ride on horseback to those services. The services were conducted by various rotating denominations each week, all funded by taxpayer dollars!

The separation of church and state phrase only appeared in a letter Thomas Jefferson wrote to the Danbury Baptists to assure them that the government could not interfere with their freedom to worship in any way they pleased. That separation was to protect the church against the state. The memories still remained about the persecution the Puritans received back in England. If they were caught worshiping and using the tools to worship that were not approved of by their country of England, they could be burned at the stake.

Thomas Jefferson wanted the Danbury Baptist to know that could not happen in our nation, where we have freedom of religion, not freedom from religion. All of this is documented in the National Archives.

If the writer of the rant does not like seeing that coach pray, then don’t look at him. But, the coach can’t be stopped from practicing his faith.

(Shanna Cooper is a resident of Kingman.)