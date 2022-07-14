Feds seek public comment on Colorado River management plan

KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Reclamation is inviting Mohave County residents to participate in the planning process on about the management of the Colorado River.

Several agreements that govern the operation of crucial Colorado River facilities like Lake Powell and Lake Mead, and the management of Colorado River water, will expire at the end of 2026.

The bureau is seeking input from stakeholders as it develops the post-2026 management of the river. Reclamation is targeting an early 2023 start for the process to develop new operating guidelines.

“We want to hear from everyone who has a stake in this basin. We intend to develop our next operating rules in an inclusive, transparent manner, relying on the best available science,” Senior Water Resources Program Manager Carly Jerla said in a news release “We’re seeking input to foster a meaningful participation of Colorado River partners and stakeholders and to gather ideas and strategies for the post-2026 operations.”

The notice asks for specific suggestions on the process and the substance of how best to analyze future operations and what those operations should include. It also highlights the changing circumstances in the Colorado River Basin since 2007, including declining hydrology, drought and low-runoff conditions impacted by a warmer, changing climate; inclusivity in Colorado River decision-making, and the need for continued operational alignment and partnership with Mexico.

Specific documents and agreements that expire at the end of 2026 include the December 2007 Colorado River Interim Guidelines for Lower Basin Shortages and Coordinated Operations for Lake Powell and Lake Mead, among other essential management documents, both within the United States as well as international agreements between the United States and Mexico under the 1944 Water Treaty.

To learn more about the operations on the Colorado River, visit https://www.usbr.gov/ColoradoRiverBasin/.