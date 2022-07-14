Letter | Arizona’s finest

It makes perfect sense that Gov. Ducey would not want police actions to be recorded by private citizens. When you have the highest number of police involved shootings in the country, it only adds to the number of lawsuits filed by victims’ families.

As we already know, the police will rarely be found at fault, unless it is recorded. Does anyone even know how much this state has paid out in civil suits to families of murdered civilians by Arizona's finest?

Linda Varon

Kingman