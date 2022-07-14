OFFERS
Lightning causes a small fire in Hualapai Mountains

Originally Published: July 14, 2022 3:35 p.m.

KINGMAN - A small wildfire caused by lightning started in the Hualapai Mountains the afternoon of Wednesday, July 13 and was 33% contained by 9 p.m.

According to the Facebook page of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the brush fire, identified as the Shack Fire, was listed as four acres at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The Lazy Y U community was on “ready” status for a potential evacuation, however, the status was lifted around 9 p.m.

No damaged structures have been reported.

The Bureau of Land Management monitored the fire overnight. Updates from the fire had not been provided as of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

