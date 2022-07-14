Obituary | Khris Cooper

Khris Cooper passed away June 25, 2022 at the age of 64.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1977 to 1984

He loved shooting and working on guns.

Khris is survived by his wife Emily and his son Joshua, his brother John Cooper and sister Julie Arnold, and many other family members.



A Celebration of Life for Khris will be held at VFW Post 3516 at 2826 Wikieup Avenue in Kingman on Saturday July 16 at noon.

